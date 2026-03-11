Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,483. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.
Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.
Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.