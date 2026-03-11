First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 18,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,632. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on current income. To pursue its objective, the fund employs a dual strategy that combines equity ownership in U.S. companies with a systematic covered call option overlay.
FFA primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are selected for their potential to pay dividends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.