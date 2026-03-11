First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 18,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,632. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on current income. To pursue its objective, the fund employs a dual strategy that combines equity ownership in U.S. companies with a systematic covered call option overlay.

FFA primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are selected for their potential to pay dividends.

