USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 16,575,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,410,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. This represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,380. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

