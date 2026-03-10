Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Verra Mobility (VRRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) recently:

3/9/2026 – Verra Mobility had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Verra Mobility was given a new $24.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/25/2026 – Verra Mobility had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Verra Mobility had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Verra Mobility is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

