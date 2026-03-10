Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $220.82 and last traded at $215.23. Approximately 10,324,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,313,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.15.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

