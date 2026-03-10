Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rises By 1,987.0%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,065 shares, an increase of 1,987.0% from the February 12th total of 1,776 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised QinetiQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group is a defense technology and services company headquartered in Farnborough, United Kingdom. The company’s core business centers on research, development and innovation across aerospace, defense, security and energy markets. QinetiQ provides end-to-end capabilities including test and evaluation services, systems engineering, consultancy and training, supporting platforms and systems from concept through deployment.

Established in 2001 following the privatization of the UK’s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), QinetiQ has expanded its footprint to key locations in the United States, Australia and Europe.

