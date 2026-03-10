Short Interest in Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 96.1%

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 576 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 12th total of 14,595 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rakuten Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rakuten will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

Further Reading

