Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.63 and last traded at $136.1360. Approximately 16,814,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,151,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

