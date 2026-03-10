Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $78.53. 22,539,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,480,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 475,132 shares of company stock worth $55,127,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

