Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.70 and last traded at $148.0780. 19,547,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 21,422,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.44.
- Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices should lift Exxon’s margins and cash flow; analysts note Exxon’s low‑cost Permian and Guyana production positions it to benefit from WTI near $90–$100, supporting project funding and potential output growth. Is ExxonMobil Poised to Gain From Current Elevation in Crude Prices?
- Positive Sentiment: Operational flexibility: Exxon is rerouting product flows (shipping gasoline to Australia) and discussing re‑entry options in Venezuela, showing supply adaptability that can capture tight regional margins during disruptions. Exxon Mobil Shifts Supply Routes As Investors Weigh Valuation And Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate governance move: Exxon’s board unanimously recommends redomiciling from New Jersey to Texas — framed as aligning legal domicile with HQ and providing a more business‑friendly legal framework that the company says could benefit shareholders. ExxonMobil Board Unanimously Recommends Redomiciling the Company from New Jersey to Texas
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend durability: Exxon’s 43 years of dividend growth remains a stabilizer for long‑term holders even as retail sentiment on Reddit has cooled from a late‑February peak. 43 Years of Dividend Growth Keeps XOM Bulls Holding Through the Noise
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts mixed: Some firms have raised price targets and maintained buy views (UBS, BofA moves), but others point to stretched valuation after ~38% 1‑year gain — creating conflicting signals for fresh buyers. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Price Target Raised to $151
- Negative Sentiment: Market/sector headwinds and volatility: Energy ETFs and indexes are down intraday and oil prices swung lower on de‑escalation hopes, trimming near‑term sentiment and pressuring XOM despite the fundamental tailwind. Oil Prices Dive as Trump Gives Hope on Iran War. These Big Risks Remain for Crude.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity risks: After a strong multi‑month rally, some analysts warn that premium multiples may limit near‑term upside; trading volume is below average today, which can amplify intraday moves. High Oil Prices & a 38% 1-Year Rally: Is ExxonMobil a Buy?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
