Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the February 12th total of 1,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

SGPYY stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sage Group has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

