SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 958.0% in February

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,174 shares, an increase of 958.0% from the February 12th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 3.1%

SMTGY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS: SMTGY) is a Germany-based provider of solar power equipment and energy management solutions. The company specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of photovoltaic (PV) inverters, which convert direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. SMA’s product lineup also extends to hybrid inverters, battery inverters, and complete energy storage systems, enabling customers to integrate renewable energy sources, storage and consumption under a single platform.

In addition to inverters, SMA offers digital monitoring and management software that allows operators to optimize system performance, troubleshoot faults and analyze energy yields in real time.

