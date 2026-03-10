Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $14.67. 22,610,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,985,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 76.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 63.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 229,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

