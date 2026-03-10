Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,085 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 12th total of 59,540 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 43,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,797. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. is a leading Japanese real estate developer and a core member of the Mitsui Group. The company specializes in a broad spectrum of property-related activities, including the development, leasing, and management of office buildings, retail facilities, residential complexes, logistics centers and hotels. Through integrated development and property management services, Mitsui Fudosan aims to create vibrant urban environments that combine commercial, residential and leisure spaces.

In its office leasing segment, Mitsui Fudosan is known for flagship properties in Tokyo’s premier districts, providing Class A office space with advanced energy efficiency and safety standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.