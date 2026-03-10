Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in February

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,323 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 12th total of 61,986 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSANY. Nomura raised shares of Nissan Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 266,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,641. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

