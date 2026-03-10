Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.18%.The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 134,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,213. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $438.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $37,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,883.16. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth $157,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 76.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

