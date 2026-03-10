Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 94.7%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,664 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 12th total of 236,962 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 383,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 425,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,427. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

