Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,519 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 12th total of 80,686 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
WRDEF stock remained flat at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.46.
Wereldhave Company Profile
Wereldhave N.V., trading over-the-counter under the symbol WRDEF, is a Netherlands-based real estate investment company specializing in retail properties. Headquartered in The Hague, the firm focuses on owning, managing and developing shopping centers and mixed-use retail destinations. Established in 1930, Wereldhave has built a track record of creating consumer-oriented environments designed to meet the evolving needs of shoppers and tenants.
The company’s portfolio is concentrated in the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland, where it holds interests in a range of shopping malls and retail parks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wereldhave
- Gold’s Next Surge is Imminent
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon did what!?!?
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.