WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $311,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.61.

NIKE stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

