Strategy Capital LLC Has $46.63 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strategy Capital LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America resumed coverage and upgraded TSLA to a Buy with a $460 price target, citing improving fundamentals and upside versus recent trading — this provides a credible analyst catalyst that can support buyers. Article Title

Bank of America resumed coverage and upgraded TSLA to a Buy with a $460 price target, citing improving fundamentals and upside versus recent trading — this provides a credible analyst catalyst that can support buyers. Positive Sentiment: Higher gasoline prices in California have renewed retail interest in EVs; commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) say rising pump costs could boost EV demand and long‑term sales for Tesla and other EV makers. This is a cyclical demand tailwind for the EV story. Article Title

Higher gasoline prices in California have renewed retail interest in EVs; commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) say rising pump costs could boost EV demand and long‑term sales for Tesla and other EV makers. This is a cyclical demand tailwind for the EV story. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s historical Bitcoin moves and current holdings (now ~11,509 BTC) remain a balance‑sheet line item; on‑chain analyses recap past buys/sales but offer limited immediate impact on core auto earnings. Useful for macro/asset‑value context rather than near‑term price driver. Article Title

Tesla’s historical Bitcoin moves and current holdings (now ~11,509 BTC) remain a balance‑sheet line item; on‑chain analyses recap past buys/sales but offer limited immediate impact on core auto earnings. Useful for macro/asset‑value context rather than near‑term price driver. Neutral Sentiment: Put option premiums for TSLA are elevated, signaling higher implied volatility and attractive income for option sellers — this highlights rising trader interest but is agnostic on direction. Article Title

Put option premiums for TSLA are elevated, signaling higher implied volatility and attractive income for option sellers — this highlights rising trader interest but is agnostic on direction. Negative Sentiment: Surging oil prices (above $100) tied to geopolitical tensions are pressuring auto and EV stocks broadly; higher fuel costs can hurt consumer sentiment and near‑term vehicle purchases, contributing to the stock’s downward move. Article Title

Surging oil prices (above $100) tied to geopolitical tensions are pressuring auto and EV stocks broadly; higher fuel costs can hurt consumer sentiment and near‑term vehicle purchases, contributing to the stock’s downward move. Negative Sentiment: Tesla reported a year‑over‑year drop in annual deliveries, which is an immediate fundamental negative for revenue growth expectations and helps explain recent share weakness. Article Title

Tesla reported a year‑over‑year drop in annual deliveries, which is an immediate fundamental negative for revenue growth expectations and helps explain recent share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution risk in autonomy intensify — critics note firms like Waymo expanding fast and argue Tesla may not be the only company to achieve unsupervised autonomy; this raises execution uncertainty for Tesla’s robotaxi/Full Self‑Driving revenue path. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,551 shares of company stock worth $63,023,276. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.