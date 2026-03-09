Space and Time Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Space and Time has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Space and Time token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space and Time has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Profile

Space and Time’s genesis date was May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.01714413 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,459,477.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space and Time using one of the exchanges listed above.

