Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 25th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

EFX traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.74. 91,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,746. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$32.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.79.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of C$821.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

