Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $36.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.2857.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 729,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

