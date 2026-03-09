Gravity Trading Down 4.3% This Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Gravity has a total market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,599,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00322288 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $1,518,482.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

