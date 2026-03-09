Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,805,411,000 after acquiring an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $4,903,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,049,000 after buying an additional 1,024,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $204.38 on Monday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

