Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.7308.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,472,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,305,000 after purchasing an additional 474,484 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 216,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

