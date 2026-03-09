Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of Chubb worth $368,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CB opened at $327.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.97. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.