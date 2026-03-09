LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 124.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

NYSE:NEM opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

