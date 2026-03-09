Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Intuit worth $549,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day moving average is $607.54.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,596 shares of company stock valued at $128,706,764. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.