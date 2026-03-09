Evercore Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $73.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Equity Residential by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

