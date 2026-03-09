Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $212,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

In related news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.57 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

