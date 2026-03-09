CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 8.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

