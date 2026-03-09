SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

SOLV Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,173. SOLV Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

