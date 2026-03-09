Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Stock Price

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price objective on Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Wealthfront Stock Performance

Wealthfront stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 89,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,629. Wealthfront has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTH. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Wealthfront Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

