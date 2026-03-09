Saga Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Saga has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,092,736,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,514,264 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official message board is medium.com/sagaxyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,092,701,734 with 367,502,800 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.03165456 USD and is up 8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,381,880.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

