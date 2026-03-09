Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Euler token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $6.61 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,963,594 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

