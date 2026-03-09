Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.54. 303,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $77,783,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

