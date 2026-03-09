Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $345.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.59.

Shares of MU traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,218,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

