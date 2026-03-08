Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,316 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,316 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $91,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after buying an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $283.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $452.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.68.

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

