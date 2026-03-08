Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,316 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,316 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $91,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after buying an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism around Adobe’s AI tools and positioning — renewed focus on Firefly and the view that Adobe can be an AI-era incumbent has drawn buying interest ahead of earnings, supporting the stock. Why Adobe (ADBE) Is Up 5.1% After Renewed AI Optimism Ahead Of March 12 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term traders and momentum flows ahead of the March 12 print have lifted the stock as the market anticipates potential upside from revenue or AI usage metrics. Adobe Stock Jumps With Software Sector Ahead Of Key Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and guidance are the main catalyst — previews expect revenue growth but flag mixed odds for an easy beat; investors will key off AI monetization metrics and Creative Cloud trends on March 12. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show zero/NaN values — likely a data glitch; no clear evidence of a rising short-squeeze dynamic. Investors should treat these figures with caution. (data source)
- Negative Sentiment: Citi cut its price target from $387 to $315 and moved to a neutral rating, citing lingering AI monetization questions — this analyst downgrade is pressuring sentiment and trims upside expectations. Adobe In Focus As Citi Lowers Target
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing analyst price-target cuts, institutional trimming (large reported UBS sell-downs) and recent insider sales add downward pressure and reflect worry about competitive risk and Creative Cloud discounting. Adobe (ADBE) Stock Earnings Preview: Q1 Results Drop Thursday Amid Price Target Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary (e.g., Michael Burry urging an acquisition of Midjourney) highlights investor concern that Adobe must act to defend its creative moat against fast-moving AI competitors — a signal of strategic risk if execution stalls. Michael Burry Urges Adobe To Buy AI Firm Midjourney To Save Creative Moat
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.68.
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
