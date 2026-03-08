Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

TJX opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore raised their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

