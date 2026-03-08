Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Vertiv by 35.5% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 3.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.