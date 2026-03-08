Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

