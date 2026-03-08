Rathbones Group PLC Has $216.96 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $216,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 169.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

