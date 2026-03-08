Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Tesla, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, transporting, refining, distributing, or supplying energy—including oil and gas exploration and production, midstream and downstream firms, utilities, and renewable energy developers and service providers. For stock market investors, these securities are often sensitive to commodity prices, geopolitical and regulatory changes, and long-term demand or energy-transition trends, and they can offer income (dividends) in mature firms but also sector-specific volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Stories