Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $15.56 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

