Korea Investment CORP Sells 69,120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,120 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $127,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after buying an additional 3,162,938 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

