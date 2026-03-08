Noked Israel Ltd Has $250.75 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,480 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 39.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $338.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab

TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Broadcom Locks Key AI Chip Supply Through 2028

Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity

Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. 7 Preeminent Billionaire Money Managers Dumped Shares of Meta

Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market wrap: recent coverage noting TSMC outperformed peers in the latest session and remains valued on strong margins and ROE — a reminder that fundamentals are solid even as near‑term headlines drive volatility. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

