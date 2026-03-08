Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $298.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

