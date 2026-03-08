Reviewing Nextdoor (NXDR) and The Competition

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nextdoor
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Nextdoor Competitors
|103
|206
|233
|15
|2.29
Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 98.55%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Nextdoor has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextdoor
|-21.04%
|-11.48%
|-10.11%
|Nextdoor Competitors
|-65.22%
|-919.72%
|-68.65%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextdoor
|$257.65 million
|-$54.20 million
|-11.50
|Nextdoor Competitors
|$279.87 million
|-$87.54 million
|17.62
Nextdoor’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Nextdoor competitors beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
