Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 3.83% 3.73% 2.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Murphy Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.72 billion 1.82 $104.23 million $0.72 48.15

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 3 13 0 0 1.81

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.95%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

